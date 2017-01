Duke Energy (DUK -0.3% ) acquires three California solar power projects from SunPower (SPWR +0.1% ) totaling 55 MW for an undisclosed sum, expanding its solar presence in the state by 50%.

The sites include the 20 MW Rio Bravo I, the 20 MW Rio Bravo II and the 15 MW Wildwood Solar II solar power plants, all adjacent to two existing solar sites owned by Duke Energy Renewables.