TapImmune launches mid-stage study assessing lead product candidate in ovarian cancer; shares up 3%

Thinly traded nano cap TapImmune (TPIV +3.3% ) perks up on light volume in response to its announcement that it has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead product candidate TPIV 200 in platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer patients.

The 80-subject study will assess TPIV 200 in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival at year 2.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated study completion date is December 2020.

Two other Phase 2s, one in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and the other in ovarian cancer (with durvalumab), are in process. A fourth study, also in TNBC, will commence shortly.

TPIV 200 is a multi-epitope peptide vaccine that targets a protein called Folate Receptor Alpha which is overexpressed in various cancers including over 90% of ovarian cancer cells.