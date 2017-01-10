Shake Shack spills numbers at ICR

Shake Shack (SHAK +0.2% ) is presenting today at ICR.

Slides from the company indicate that 60 licensed Shacks (domestic + international) are expected to be added in 2017. Revenue of $348M-$352M is anticipated vs. $354M consensus. A Shack-level operating margin of 26.5% to 27.5% is forecast.

Higher labor costs are nipping at margins across U.S. stores, according to management.

Looking ahead, the company may start to offer breakfast sometime in the future, although there are no concrete plans yet.

Shake Shack ICR webcast

Shake Shack presentation slides (.pdf) [Warning they may make you hungry]

#ICR17