CF Industries cut to Neutral at UBS on valuation

CF Industries (CF -1.6% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS on valuation after the stock's recent rally, as the firm believes it is prudent to move to the sidelines ahead of new capacity this year and a potential nitrogen price pullback.

UBS says CF is trading at the higher end of its historical multiple, supported by the U.S. natural gas advantage for nitrogens and improving global supply and demand in 2018 on limited new capacity.

The firm raises its stock price target to $35 from $28 on 2018 estimates and a higher pricing forecast for 2018, although “not enough to prevent downgrade.”