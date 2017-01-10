"Rebound year" ahead for payments stocks - Pac Crest

The payments sector finds another sell-side fan for 2017, with Pacific Crest's Josh Beck recommending going overweight the whole sector, with the exception of American Express (AXP +2.2% ) and PayPal (PYPL -0.1% ).

Top ideas: Square (SQ +2.5% ) and Total System Services (TSS +0.1% ).

Square's "semi-specialized" small and medium business software opportunity is "underappreciated," he says, thanks to it being such a fragmented market.

"Regulatory clarity" should allow Total System Services to close a valuation gap with peers.

He's also a fan of Visa (V -0.5% ) and MasterCard (MA -0.1% ), though debit routing and VocaLink could be distractions in the short term. He's bullish on Vantiv (VNTV -0.2% ) thanks to share gains and a stronger hand in shaping industry consolidation, and sees room for deleveraging at First Data (FDC +0.2% ).

While a fan of PayPal and AmEx, Beck doesn't see a path the significant EPS upside at either company.

