Yahoo still gathering info for Verizon

"There continues to be some concern that Verizon (VZ +0.1% ) won't go ahead with the purchase of Yahoo's (YHOO +1.8% ) core business because of the two huge hacks that took place," according to CNBC's David Faber.

"I'm being told right now that they're still gathering information on usage - that is... that the Yahoo side - is going to present it to Verizon saying 'here's where things stand.' Did we really see a decline in usage as a result of the hacks or not."

"The likelihood is still that this deal occurs. Will Verizon get a price cut? Why wouldn't they give it a shot. Will they be able to? We'll see."