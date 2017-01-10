Does Jack in the Box have the secret sauce in the restaurant sector?

An interesting comment from Jack in the Box (JACK +1.9% ) CEO Leonard Comma was made this morning at ICR as noted by Nations Restaurant News editor Jonathan Maze.

Comma said the chain isn't big enough to compete on value.

"We're retaining margins through innovation," he notes. Tacos and delivery service were topics included in today's presentation.

Shares of Jack in the Box are up 54% over the last year, which ranks 4th out of the 51 publicly traded stocks with a market cap of over $50M.

