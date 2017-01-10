Trio of brokers higher after Goldman upgrades; Greenhill lower on downgrade

Greenhill & Co. (GHL -3.5% ) is cut to Sell by Goldman's Conor Fitzgerald, citing earnings risk due to a low backlog. He also takes note of the company's tendency to do bigger, cross-border deals, which may most at risk thanks to the incoming administration.

Upgraded to Buy is E*Trade (ETFC +0.8% ) thanks to the revenue boost from higher rates. LPL Financial (LPLA +0.9% ) and Interactive Brokers (IBKR +1.8% ) are boosted to Neutral from Sell thanks to their valuations.

Evercore (EVR +0.3% ) remains a Buy, but is pulled from Goldman's Conviction List as Fitzgerald sees better upside elsewhere.

Source: Bloomberg