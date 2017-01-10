Express backs guidance at ICR

Express (EXPR +2.7%) backs its profit guidance for Q4 and FY16 ahead of its ICR presentation later today.
Comparable sales for Q4 are seen falling 13% Y/Y.
"Our store performance continues to be impacted by challenging mall traffic trends and a more promotional retail environment. However, we remain pleased with our e-commerce sales performance, which continues to trend positively year-over-year," says CEO David Kornberg.
The company report is due to report full results during the week of March 6.
