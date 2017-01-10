Live Ventures sets up quarterly conference calls

The roller coaster ride at Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) continues with a move down today, -5% .

Shares had risen by 50% during Christmas week, but have fallen nearly 50% from their 52-week high set just Dec. 28.

Following up on a recent promise to improve investor relations, the company says it will begin quarterly conference calls with its fiscal Q1 earnings, set for mid-February. It's accepting investor questions now to address during the call.

“The initiation of our quarterly conference calls is an important first step in what will be a robust series of activities," says CEO Jon Isaac.

Previously: Live Ventures opens down after CEO letter addresses short report (Jan. 09 2017)

Previously: Live Ventures CEO halts stock slide with $250K market purchase (Jan. 06 2017)