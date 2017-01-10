Sarepta +13% after disclosing Exondys 51 sales and queue

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) opened sharply lower on what may have been "disappointing" Q4 Exondys 51 sales of $5.4M in Q4, but Adam Feuerstein says the worst-case fears of insurance reimbursement denials and other treatment roadblocks have been allayed.

Don't overlook another important number, he says, and that's 250 patients in the queue for treatment. The boys are working through the insurance reimbursement process, says CEO Ed Kaye in an interview at the JPMorgan Healthcare conference - something that is likely to take 30-90 days.

At $31 per share prior to the open, Sarepta trades at roughly the same level as it stood prior to the drug's approval in September, says Feuerstein. Bears may want to reassess.

Coming off trading halt, the stock's higher by 12.9% to $35.59.

