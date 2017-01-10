EU approves Areva restructuring plan

The European Union approves a restructuring plan for French nuclear firm Areva (OTCPK:ARVCF), saying a planned €4.5B ($4.76B) capital injection would not unduly distort competition.

The ruling will allow Areva to restart as a smaller company focused on uranium mining and nuclear fuel production and recycling.

The EU says the planned state aid is subject to conditions, including a positive conclusion to tests being conducted by the French Nuclear Safety Agency, and approval of the divestment of Areva's reactor business under EU merger rules.