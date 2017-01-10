Precious metals miners eye strong 2017, Citi analysts say

Mining stocks will enjoy a strong 2017, thanks to industry-wide trends toward improved free cash flow, upward earnings momentum and the potential to return excess capital to shareholders, Citi analysts say.

However, stocks in the group are not likely to see the same percentage increases as in 2016, and the odds of mining overperforming the rest of the market are weak, Citi says.

The firm believes the fear of missing out on another year of outperformance is more likely to win and draw more investors into the sector; its favorite stocks in the sector include Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) and Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF).

ETFs: GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, GGN, DUST, SIL, JNUG, GLDX, JDST, SGDM, ASA, SLVP, SILJ, RING, PSAU, SGDJ, TGLDX, GDJJ, GDXX, GDXS