Southwest Airlines reports December and Q4 traffic

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) reports traffic rose 4.2% to 10.45B revenue passenger miles in December.

Traffic increased 5.5% for the quarter and 6.2% for the fiscal year.

Capacity was up 4.8% to 12.65B available seat miles for the month.

Capacity +5% to 37.15B available seat miles for the quarter.

For FY2016 capacity was up 5.7% to 148.52B available seat miles.

December load factor -40 bps to 82.6%.

Q4 load factor +30 bps to 84.4% and FY2016 load factor +40 bps to 84%.

The company expects Q4 operating revenue per available seat mile to decline 3% to 4% range.

