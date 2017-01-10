F-35 needs rigorous review from Trump, Pentagon testing director says

The incoming Trump administration should “rigorously and comprehensively review” Lockheed Martin’s (LMT +0.4% ) F-35 jet, the Defense Department’s outgoing director of combat testing says, citing the fighter’s “significant, well-documented deficiencies in critical combat capabilities” in a letter to the House Armed Services Committee.

The DoD’s F-35 program office “has no plan to adequately fix and verify hundreds of these deficiencies using flight testing within its currently planned schedule and resources,” the director says, adding that the deployment of F-35s “with capable mission systems is critical to our national security” but the program “is at high risk of sacrificing essential combat performance.”

The Pentagon’s office of independent cost analysis estimates that extending the development phase from its planned test flight completion in September 2017 to as late as 2020 could cost as much as an additional $1.12B.