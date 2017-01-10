Adobe founder sells $5M worth as shares approach 52-week high

A trust affiliated with Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) co-founder Charles Geshke sold more than 48,000 shares last week, and share price re-approached 52-week highs reached in the fall.

The trust sold more than $5M in stock at an average share price of $104.03 on Jan. 4. Since then, Adobe has risen another 4.9% to $108.67, just 2% below a 52-week high of $111.09.

That's Geshke's first sale since March 21. Geshke is the company's co-chairman, along with co-founder John Warnock. (Warnock's family trust sold 6,000 shares for $105.41 each in December.)