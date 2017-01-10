GenVec up big again, shares jump almost 140% in three days

Thinly traded nano cap GenVec (GNVC +55.5% ) continues its torrid up move on a whopping 186x spike in volume. Shares have rocketed almost 2.4-fold in three days on no particular news.

The company's lead product candidate is CGF166, a gene therapy candidate that is delivered directly to the inner ear for the treatment of hearing loss and vestibular dysfunction. Licensee Novartis (NVS +0.1% ) is currently conducting a Phase 1/2 study.

Other pipeline candidates include RSV vaccine GV2311 and immunotherapeutic GV2207.

The company executed a 1:10 reverse split of its common shares last month in order regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

