Five Below pitches its case at ICR

Five Below (FIVE +3.9% ) took its turn at the microphone earlier today at the ICR Conference.

BTIG says the key topics discussed were the holiday 2016 performace, new store productivity, advertising strategy, the entry into Calfornia and a potential border import tax.

Despite yesterday's drop in guidance, Five Below execs think that its business fundamentals look strong.

BTIG advises investors to keep an eye on Five Below's plan to launch 10 to 12 new stores in California this year amid higher labor costs. The firm notes that California is not contiguous with the retailer's existing footprint and could be a drag on margins. On the positive side, Five Below made a good case at ICR as to why e-commerce could be a big story in 21017.

BTIG rates Five Below at Neutral and sees 2017 EPS of $1.58 (24.6 PE).

