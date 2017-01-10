National Energy Board to restart review of Energy East pipeline proposal

Canada's National Energy Board officially appoints three new members to a panel that will restart the stalled review of TransCanada's (TRP -0.3% ) proposed Energy East pipeline.

The previous Energy East pipeline panel stepped down amid questions about a potential conflict of interest last year after the NEB's chairman and vice chair were accused of a conflict of interest for meeting privately with a paid consultant for TRP to discuss public opinion related to the controversial project.

Energy East would carry 1.1M bbl/day of crude oil from Alberta and Saskatchewan to refineries in eastern Canada and a marine terminal in New Brunswick.