Reuters: Airbus may win $4B order from Chinese leasing firm

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) may secure an order worth $4B for 42 narrow-body jets from Shanghai-based Bank of Communications Financial Leasing, Reuters reports.

The order could be announced as early as tomorrow when the company discloses its 2016 commercial results, according to the report.

Industry sources also say Airbus is expected to finalize an order for 72 jets from India's GoAir and may post an order worth $6.4B for 60 jets from Saudi carrier flynas.

Airbus also is expected to book at least part of an order for 100 jets from Iran, the first of which is scheduled to leave its Toulouse headquarters tomorrow for a delivery ceremony in Tehran on Thursday.