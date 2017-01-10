MobileIron up 5% on billings and revenue guidance raise

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) expects Q4 gross billings to be in the range of $54.5 - $55.5M vs. previous guidance of $52-$54M.

Total revenues are anticipated to be between $44.5-$45.5M, compared to previous guidance of $44-$46M.

Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be at the low end of the of $41-$43M.

The company generated ~$8M of cash from operations achieving its long held target of being operating cash flow positive in Q4.

Cash and cash equivalents plus short-term and long-term investments were ~$90M for a sequential increase of roughly $9M.

MobileIron will report Q4 on Feb. 7, after the close of market.

Share +5%

Press Release