Nvidia target raised to $120 at Canaccord Genuity

Analyst Matthew Ramsay increases from $97.50, and in spite of dispute over valuation, considers Nvidia a "required core holding" on captivating growth, robust margins and secular positioning within self-driving, gaming/virtual reality and data center segments. Views transition from PC-driven GPU provider to broad visual-computing operation as complete, with growth and earnings power to now generate through gaming, enterprise, HPC/cloud and automotive markets.

Rates Nvidia (NVDA -0.5% ) at Buy.

