Steven Madden +3% after pre-ICR talk update

Steven Madden (SHOO +3.4% ) trades higher after issuing preliminary FY16 EPS at the high end of its range of $1.98-$2.03 vs. $2.03 consensus.

The retailer achieved a better-than-expected margin rate in Q4, despite posting sales below expectations. Comparable sales were up 1.1% during the period as soft demand for cold weather accessories played in.

Telsey expected the weak wholesale sales given the weak department store results turned in last week, but is encouraged that Madden hit the high-end of its EPS guidance. The firm rates SHOO at Outperform with a $38 price target.

Steven Madden presents tomorrow at the ICR Conference.

Sources: Bloomberg and Marketbeat.com.

Previously: Steven Madden announces preliminary sales results (Jan. 9)