NYT: Fox reached secret deal to settle O'Reilly sex harassment claims

Shortly after the ouster of Roger Ailes as the CEO of Fox News (FOX, FOXA), the company reached a secret settlement of sexual harassment claims against anchor Bill O'Reilly, The New York Times reports.

The news could add more fuel to stakeholders concerned about reports of a pervasive (and potentially expensive) cultural problem at the network. Shares of FOXA are up 1.4% today and have climbed within 4% of their 52-week high.

The settlement reportedly comes with a longtime on-air personality who says she rebuffed advances from O'Reilly when he had significant influence over her career, which she says he tried to derail.

