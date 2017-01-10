Sunrun +4% on new solar partnership deal with National Grid

Sunrun (RUN +4.3% ) shoots higher on news of a new solar partnership with U.K.-based National Grid (NGG -1.3% ) that includes a joint marketing agreement, a collaborative grid services pilot program, and a $100M direct investment by NGG in RUN's rooftop solar systems.

The joint venture will sell solar power systems to homes and businesses, and develop products and services for a power grid adapting to a new model of small-scale local generation.

Ed Fenster, RUN’s chairman, says the deal is unusual in forging an alliance between a traditional utility and a rooftop solar business.