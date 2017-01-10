Roche buys Genentech collaborator ForSight VISION4

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) acquires privately-held Menlo Park, CA-based ForSight VISION4, a venture capital-backed biotech developing eye drugs delivered via an intravitreal implant called PDS.

The company has been collaborating with Roche's Genentech unit since 2010 on long-acting delivery of therapeutics to the eye. Top-line data from a Phase 2 study, LADDER, assessing PDS-delivered ranibizumab (Lucentis) in patients with subfoveal neovascular age-related macular degeneration should be available in Q4.

Under the terms of the agreement, Roche paid an amount upfront and and will make earn-out payments related to the achievement of development and commercial milestones. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.