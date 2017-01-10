Harris in $91M deal to supply systems to Moroccan Air Force

Harris Corp. (HRS -0.3% ) has set a deal to provide electronic warfare systems to planes in the Royal Moroccan Air Force.

The company will provide its AN/ALQ-211 Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suite to help protect F-16s in the RMAF fleet against current and rapidly evolving electronic threats.

The move extends the modular AIDEWS system as the only combat-ready electronic warfare system in production for international F-16s, the company says.

The deal is a $91M contract by Warner Robins Air Logistics Center.