Airline stocks take a turn higher

A strong recommendation from Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Alaska Air Group (ALK +5.6% ) on top of solid traffic reports from Southwest Airlines (LUV +2.6% ) and Alaska are helping to lift the airline sector.

BAML sees significant opportunities for Alaska through the integration of Virgin America, while Southwest caught attention by lifting its Q4 unit revenue guidance to a range of -4% to -3% from -4% to -5% prior.

Airline gainers today include Allegiant Travel (ALGT +4.5% ), Spirit Airline (SAVE +3.8% ), United Continental (UAL +3.7% ) and JetBlue (JBLU +2.7% ).

Previously: Southwest Airlines reports December and Q4 traffic (Jan. 10)

Previously: BAML sees breakout for Alaska Air (Jan. 10)

Related ETF: JETS.