Craig-Hallum downgrades Himax Technologies to Hold

From Buy, analyst Anthony Stoss considers expected augmented reality revenue ramp unlikely to materialize in 2017 as devices like Microsoft's HoloLens remain in developmental phases. Firm projects consumer augmented reality device availability another two years out.

Also notes slower ramp in Himax Technologies' TDDI business as competition, especially from Synaptics (SYNA -0.8% ), is cited strong (observes Synaptics as having secured substantial portion of market share across panel and smartphone makers in addition to its robust pricing strategy).

Models Q4 2016 for Himax Technologies in line with expectations at $204M in revenue and $0.10 of EPS, though lowers 2017 outlook on revenue from $890M to $750M and EPS from $0.49 to $0.15 (consensus revenue $837.95M, EPS $0.39).