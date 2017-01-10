Scotiabank CEO talks shop at RBC conference

Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) is "well-positioned" for mortgage growth this year, says CEO Brian Porter, speaking in Toronto.

He sees 3-5% growth in the Canadian loan book and improving spreads on mortgages.

He's also excited about Caribbean results this year, and sees better returns to be had in Latin America rather than entering the U.S.

BNS has had net closings of 60 branches of late, and sees a 5% reduction in branches in the next two years.

As for capital, he sees 10-20 basis points of accretion each quarter.

Source: Bloomberg