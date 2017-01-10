SoftBank hires Knight Assets chief for its $100B Vision Fund

Akshay Naheta, founder of London-based Knight Assets, will wind down that firm to take a role managing SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY +1.5% ) $100B technology fund, Bloomberg reports.

Naheta was about to launch a new $500M fund at Knight, but will reportedly instead guide public equity investments at SoftBank's Vision Fund.

Knight's investments have yielded average internal rate of return of 112.5% since its 2011 launch. Naheta, a former Deutsche Bank trader, will join other DB veterans at the Vision Fund (Rajeev Misra and Nizar Al-Bassam), which is set to close this month.