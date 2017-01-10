Pfizer talks shop at JPMorgan conference; cancels breakout session

Tax reform and what it might mean for repatriation is a huge potential positive for the company as it provides capital firepower, says Pfizer (PFE +0.2% ) CFO Frank D'Amelio, speaking at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference.

The industry has and will continue to consolidate.

As for drug pricing, D'Amelio anticipates no major changes in how Pfizer typically does business. He notes the money spent on pharmaceuticals in the U.S. as a percent of GDP is no different than other OECD countries.

Setting a few tongues wagging, the company has cancelled its breakout session.

