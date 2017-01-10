Malone: Cable companies could unite, buy T-Mobile

Speaking at Lions Gate's investor event, Liberty cable mogul John Malone says that cable companies could unite to enter the wireless market through a purchase of T-Mobile (TMUS +2.1% ).

Business lines are blurring and the incoming Trump administration portends a new approach to regulations, Malone says. And one possible cable-industry response? “Maybe the three major cable companies get together and buy T-Mobile,” Malone says.

Alternately, he suggested a deal that might take a substantial change in antitrust regulation: “One could contemplate in a Trump administration Comcast and Charter could merge." Charter became the No. 2 cable company in America after its purchase of Time Warner Cable; Comcast is No. 1.

Among a set of 2017 predictions made at T-Mobile's last "Un-carrier" event, CEO John Legere suggested that cable companies trying to go wireless using MVNOs would be in "full retreat."