Yamana's El Peñón gold mine in Chile suspended late last week

Yamana Gold's (AUY +0.2% ) says operations at its El Peñón mine in Chile were suspended late last week after underground workers rejected the company's final offer and one of two unions went on strike.

El Peñón is AUY's second most productive gold mine, with an output of nearly 165K oz. of gold in the first nine months of 2016, equal to 17% of the company's gold output.

AUY said late yesterday that operations at El Peñón had been shut down but did not say when, and that it had reached collective bargaining agreements with workers at its Minera Florida operation in Chile, and that the mine and plant were operating at full capacity.