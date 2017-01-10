Beer stocks react to latest batch of Nielsen data

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -0.4%), Boston Beer (SAM -0.3%), Craft Brew Alliance (BREW -1.6%) and Molson Coors (TAP -2%) are all lower after Nielsen data showed softness in the beer category.
Beer dollar sales in the 4-week tracking period fell 2.9%. A volume decline of 3.5% was partially offset by pricing being up 0.7%.
Beer sales in the convenience store channel were also down 2.9%.
Constellation Brands (STZ -0.3%) stood out in the Nielson data, with volume growth of 7%.
Sources: Bloomberg and Wells Fargo's Bonnie Herzog