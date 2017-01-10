Lilly says repatriated cash to fund R&D and M&A

In an interview at #JPM17, Eli Lilly (LLY) says its repatriated cash, if the Trump administration follows through on its plan to make it financially feasible to do so, will be used to fund research and development activities and potential M&A deals, in particular acquiring late-stage pipeline candidates. It adds that it is not looking to do a mega-merger but is exploring partnerships for cell-signals in oncology and diabetes drugs.

The company is not interested in reducing its global geographic presence.