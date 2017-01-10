Chipotle takes center stage at ICR

Chipotle (CMG +4.9% ) says it sees 2017 EPS of up to $10 vs. $9.06. Some of the upside to EPS will be derived by cutting back on marketing and sticking with cost savings initiatives.

Labor inflation of 5% is seen for 2017.

Working against a soft period of comparables, Chipotle expects to generate a high single-digit comps this year.

Restaurant margins are seen running at right around 20%.

Store-level strategies include an introduction of dessert items in the spring and an increased focus on large catering jobs.

Shares of Chipotle hit a high of $420.23 today before settling back.

