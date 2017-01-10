Cray volatile following 2016 preliminary results disclosure, Needham & Company remains a buyer

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) is in positive territory ( +1.23% ) late in today's session while having been relatively active (volume 627K vs. 406K daily average) throughout, at points moving 5%+ in either direction intraday.

The company yesterday supplied preliminary 2016 revenue at $630M (with GAAP and non-GAAP profitability expected), roughy in line with consensus estimates and company guidance, while also noting "a wide range of results remains possible" and growth to be challenging relative to 2016 for the 2017 term. Cash, cash and investments for the period ending December 31, 2016 is furthermore expected to post at $225M.

Cray CEO Peter Ungaro: "While 2016 was challenging, we finished the year on a high-note, delivering the largest revenue quarter in our history. We achieved all of the large system acceptances and most of the smaller ones we were working toward in the quarter, installing high-end supercomputers and analytics solutions at numerous sites around the world. We are not yet able to provide detailed 2017 guidance as we continue to lack visibility for the year, but we remain confident in our competitive position and our ability to drive long-term growth."

Needham & Company analyst Richard Keugele, already considering Cray a top enterprise infrastructure pick for the year, notes firm "would be buyers on any weakness related to this in-line pre (consensus will likely be pulled in as some estimates were at the upper end of the guidance range, skewing consensus higher)," and retains target on shares at $25 (current price $20.50).