Shire chief says integrating Baxalta top priority this year

At #JPM17, Shire plc (SHPG -0.5% ) CEO Flemming Ornskov says integrating Baxalta, which it acquired last June, is his organization's number one priority in 2017 and that it is OK to stay on the sidelines at present even if attractive assets become available.

He adds that the company is on track to deliver 2 - 3x EBITDA this year. Deleveraging and achieving 2020 revenue targets are long-term priorities.

Eye drop Xiidra (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5% captured 20% market share within the first five months after launch and is capturing half of all new patients. The FDA approved the dry eye medication in July 2016.