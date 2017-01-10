Neuralstem awarded U.S. patent for use of neural stem cells to treat neurological diseases, including brain disorders; shares ahead 54%

Thinly traded nano cap Neuralstem (CUR +53.5% ) had a bullish day on a whopping 62x surge in volume. The unusual action appears to have been stoked by the issuance of U.S. patent No. 9,540,611 covering methods for treating and/reversing neurodegenerative diseases via the use of neural stem cells obtained from spinal cord tissue.

The only other recent action was a 1:13 reverse stock split that was effective after the close on Friday, January 6. Post-split trading commenced yesterday morning.

Short covering, no doubt, added to the move.