Denison Mines (DNN +12.5% ) surges on news that it will increase its ownership stake in the Wheeler River uranium project to 66% from the current 60% by the end of 2018.

The JV partners agree to allow for a one-time election by partner Cameco (CCJ +10.3% ) to fund half of its ordinary share of joint venture expenses in 2017 and 2018, with DNN funding CCJ's shortfall contribution in exchange for part of CCJ's interest.

The JV parties also approve a C$12.5M 2017 budget for the program.