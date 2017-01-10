New York & Company updates guidance ahead of ICR presentation

New York & Company (NYSE:NWY) updates guidance ahead of its presentation at the ICR conference.

The retailer says comparable store sales for the holiday period decreased approximately 1.7%.

Comparable store sales are now seen falling in a low single-digit percentage range in Q4. For the quarter, a loss of $2.5M to a loss of $4.5M is expected.

“While we are disappointed with our overall results, certain aspects of our business did perform well despite a challenging retail landscape, with soft traffic and a highly promotional environment," says CEO Gregory Scott.

