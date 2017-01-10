Parsley Energy buys Texas properties for $650M; launches 20M-share offering

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) -2.5% AH after agreeing to acquire, in unrelated transactions, undeveloped acreage and producing oil and gas properties adjacent to its existing operating areas in the Midland Basin and Delaware Basin for a combined $607M, plus Delaware Basin mineral interests for $43M.

To fund the deal, PE launches a 20M-share public offering, with an underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 3M common shares.

PE also unveils 2017 capex guidance of $750M-$900M, which plans to a 75% increase in net lateral footage and production growth of nearly 60% from 2016.