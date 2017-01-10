Comcast threatens to sue Philly over salary-history bill

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is threatening to sue the city of Philadelphia if it goes through with a ban on asking job applicants about their salary history.

The company wants Mayor Jim Kenney to veto a bill executing such a ban, and points to support from the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce's CEO Bob Wonderling over the ban's "hassle factor."

Comcast's David Cohen says while the company has a pay scale for technical and call center workers, it can't fairly craft a pay package for executives without knowing salary history.