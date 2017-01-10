Apple MacBook Pro retesting at Consumer Reports

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) today addressed a fix for a bug attributed to the wide-ranging battery life discrepancies observed during Consumer Reports' original testing of the company's new MacBook Pro.

With the issue having left Consumer Reports unable to levy "Recommended" status on the product (the first MacBooks not to receive the designation), the software adjustment has allowed for a rerun of testing. Should the results post consistently high and given the already favorable review of display quality, performance and other characteristics, the initial determination would in turn be reversed.