United Continental lifts unit revenue guidance

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) reports revenue passenger miles increased 2.6% to 17.595B in December. Domestic RPMs were up 3.7%.

Capacity was up 2.6% to 21.181B available seat miles. Domestic ASMs +4.4%.

United's load factor improved 10 bps to 83.1% during the month. Load factor for the full year came in at 82.9%.

The company now expects Q4 unit revenue to decline fall in a range of -1.25% to -1.75%, an improvement from prior guidance. Stronger than expected close-in bookings and yields during the month of December helped close the unit revenue gap closer to flat growth.