Nasdaq keeps rising but stocks mostly muddle through

Stocks finished mixed, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high for a third straight session while the Dow again was turned back from the 20K level.

"Clearly, the breadth [in the market] has declined," says Maris Ogg, president at Tower Bridge Advisors. "There are some near-term concerns," such as the dollar, which has climbed more than 3% since election day.

Energy stocks (-1%) lagged other sectors and weighed on the Dow, as U.S. crude oil fell 2.2% to $50.82/bbl, its lowest in more than a month, in part because of the strong dollar.

Consumer discretionary (+0.4%) finished in line with financials (+0.4%) and just ahead of health care (+0.3%) atop the leaderboard; gains in biotechs (+0.8%) helped lift the Nasdaq.

U.S. Treasurys barely budged, with the two-year yield unchanged at 1.19% and the benchmark 10-year yield rising by a basis point at 2.38%.