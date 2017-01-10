Dun & Bradstreet acquires sales-acceleration firm Avention for $150M

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB -0.9% ) has added to its Sales Acceleration capabilities with an acquisition of Avention and it OneSource offerings.

The cost was $150M net of cash assumed. Avention drew about $60M in revenue last year, and D&B expects the acquisition to be neutral to adjusted operating income in 2017 and accretive beginning in 2018.

Sales acceleration (and OneSource) offers sales and marketing works actionable market and company information enhanced by software and databases.

D&B says that sales acceleration is an underserved category with a market opportunity that Outsell Inc. estimates at $10B annually.