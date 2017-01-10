Glu Mobile restructuring to cut jobs, studios in realignment

In a filing, Glu Mobile (GLUU +2.8% ) says it committed today to a restructuring plan including layoffs and the shutdown of a studio in Washington state.

The game maker had previously closed game development studios in Beijing; in San Mateo, Calif.; and in Bellevue, Wash.

The new actions will mean the elimination of 107 positions (about 95 from a separate Bellevue studio and from Long Beach, Calif.), along with the shutdown of that separate Bellevue studio, and the prospect to cut another 33 positions and shut down Long Beach entirely.

That Long Beach shutdown will be contingent on the success of a beta release of Glu's Car Town Racing title later this quarter.

The company says that plans to add headcount in San Francisco and in Hyderabad, India, should leave overall headcount and R&D expenses at 2017's end roughly where they were before the company embarked on this restructuring.

Glu will take pretax charges of $3.2M-$3.5M (or $4.9M-$5.4M if the Long Beach shutdown goes through).