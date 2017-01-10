Alstom prevails in dispute with GE over $800M train signal contract

A U.S. district judge rules that Alstom may ask an independent accounting firm to resolve a dispute over the company's $800M purchase of General Electric's (NYSE:GE) train signaling business, rejecting GE's bid for arbitration.

The judge said the "plain language" of the 2014 sales contract justified letting Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu handle the matter first, rather than arbitrators from the International Chamber of Commerce.

Alstom had sued GE for breach of contract for refusing to let the accounting firm decide whether the purchase price should be adjusted up or down to account for working capital and net debt.